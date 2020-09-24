Schoolchildren to receive over 22 thou computers in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 22 thousand computers are to be given to schoolchildren in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A total of 111,296 schoolchildren are studying remotely across the region. To assist them, 555 million tenge has been allocated from the local budget to buy 3,479 laptops as well as 2.9 billion tenge at the expense of the national budget to obtain an additional 18,984 computers.

According to the Deputy Governor of Atyrau region, Bakytgul Khamenova, schoolchildren studying remotely will receive a total of 22,463 computers in the coming days. It is also said that 100% coverage with computers will be possible by the end of September.

According to her, some of the computers bought have already been given to the education offices of Atyrau city, Isatai, Indersk, Kyzylkoginsk, and Kurmangazy districts. Earlier 2,499 tablets were handed over to the schoolchildren that are to be returned.