Schoolgirl dashes across road, knocked down by truck

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A schoolgirl was knocked down by an oncoming suction truck after she dashed across a road in the village of Beineu, Mangystau region, Kazinform refers to the website lada.kz

According to the law enforcement authorities, 26-year-old driver of GAZ-3309-1397 suction truck knocked the girl who was dashing across the road. The vehicle was unable to stop in time resulting in the collision between the girl and the vehicle. The 12-year-old resident of Beineu received severe injuries died at the scene of the tragedy. The man was detained. Investigation is underway.