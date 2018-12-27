Schools across Kazakhstan closed due to severe frosts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On December 27, classes at the schools in the capital and a number of regions of Kazakhstan have been canceled due to biting frosts, Kazinform reports.

According to the Education Department of Pavlodar, all schoolchildren will have no classed today. In the city, the air temperature reached -35 degrees Celsius, and the wind speed is 2 meters per second.

The East Kazakhstan Regional Education Department informs that due to frosts, classes have been canceled in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Semey, Ridder, Kurchatov, and settlements of 12 districts.

Besides, school classes were also canceled for pupils of grades 0 to 4 in Astana and Karaganda.