Schools begin to reopen in China amid strict measures

NANJING. KAZINFORM - China is taking strict preventive measures to ensure the safety of students and no secondary outbreaks of COVID-19 among them as schools begin to reopen.

As the coronavirus epidemic waned in China, many students in the final year of senior and junior high schools returned to school on Monday.

In northern China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, more than 370,000 students went back to school. Every classroom is well ventilated, and every class is dismissed at a different time to avoid group gatherings.

To make sure everything goes smoothly, Chinese teachers and staff carried out many drills, including taking temperatures, disinfection and mask-wearing.

Schools have also changed their student dining practices, as many parents show concern about how their children could eat safely.

Although the epidemic is waning in China, increasing global cases pose a considerable uncertainty.

Under this circumstance, most provinces have only partly resumed schooling with caution, and some provinces are still reluctant to arrange reopening schedules.

Beijing municipal authorities said the city has no plan for reopening schools and kindergartens at present. The city's education commission said it is still too early to consider any plans for reopening of schools. The commission will notify the public of the timetable and arrangement of the new semester in advance.

Wu Zunyou, a researcher with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, last week urged schools in low-risk areas to take necessary measures for epidemic prevention. He warned that detections of abnormal body temperatures and suspicious symptoms should be reported to health authorities immediately.

In addition to monitoring students' body temperatures and symptoms, it is also necessary to pay close attention to their psychological condition since most of them are facing the pressure of entrance examinations in such a difficult time.

