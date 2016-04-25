Schools of Kazakhstan to adopt OECD countries&#39; education system in four years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Schools of Kazakhstan will adopt the OECD countries' education system over the next four years, Minster of Education and Cooperation and Development of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev told at the CCS briefing.

"The OECD countries completed the process of adoption of this education system in the mid-90ies. In 1997 they agreed how they would be assessing the knowledge of 8-graders of the member states. In 2000, they had the first test, it was so-called PISA-test. Since this September all schools of Kazakhstan will be adopting this education system based on functional literacy. We have four years to complete the process of adoption of the system. Next year it will be the 2nd, 5th, 7th grades, then the other grades. We have to do it in four years," Y. Sagadiyev told.

The minister specified that the OECD education system provided for development of functional literacy when a school student knows where and how to apply the knowledge.