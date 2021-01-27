Scientist behind Kazakh vaccine QazCovid-in says 'it is safe and effective'

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The development of QazCovid-in – a Kazakh vaccine - has stood the test of time and its components tested during the development of other vaccines have proved their efficiency, Kazinform reports.

The inactivated vaccine platform is well-known and safe. Most components of the vaccine (QazCovid-in) have already been used in other vaccines, with the exception of inactivated virus.

An inactivated vaccine is believed to be traditional, more efficient, not difficult in development, and safer than other vaccines, said PhD, prof. Lespek Kutukbetov, leading virologist at the Research Center for Biological Safety Problems of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science.

According to him, the vaccine (QazCovid-in) induces a strong immune response as in an infected person. He also added that the components used to develop an inactivated vaccine have stood the test of time and are absolutely safe.

Notably, Kazakh Education Minister Askhat Aimagambetov, Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin, Governor of Zhambyl region Berdybek Saparbayev, and rector of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University Talgat Nurgozhin were given the QazCovid-in vaccine not as part of clinical trials on a voluntarily basis.