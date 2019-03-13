Scientists debate historical and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan's Mangistau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM The international scientific and practical; conference New approaches and prospects for studying historical and cultural legacy of Mangistau has started its work in Aktau. It brings together more than 100 guests, the regional administration's press service reports.

The conference is devoted to relevant studies of history, ethnogenesis, material and non-material heritage of Mangistau region, problems of exploring, preserving and using of historical and architectural landmarks. The key speakers of the conference ate participants of the international complex scientific expeditions, scientists from the Oxford University, the UK, Turkey, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.



As stated there, the historical, archeological and ethnographic materials found there let form not just the new pictures of the past but also outline prospects for new scientific directions and research. According to the scientists, such events build historical and cultural layer and let shed light on culture, history of the region and show the world the science facts.







Besides, those attending told about discoveries and research underway in the region.



According to Andrey Astafiyev, a historian and archeologist, the Altynkazgan burial complex located in Mangistau, is a unique site with no equals anywhere in the world.



"For the first time ever we would like to show the monument, show reconstruction of the findings. We study buildings, rites held there. We have unearthed, for example, a saddle dated back to the Hunnic period, nomadic offerings," he said.



As mentioned there, all the latest discoveries made in the territory of Mangystau region would be introduced to the science society. A resolution was adopted following the conference. The collected works of the conference participants will be published then.







