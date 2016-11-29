Scientists of Kazakhstan and Israel to study new sorts of plants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture in one Askar Myrzakhmetov met the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel in Kazakhstan Michael Brodsky.

The parties discussed the topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of agricultural industry. During the meeting, the Kazakhstan party suggested to conduct joint surveys in growing new grades of seeds and establish contacts between the agrarian research institutions of Israel and Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.