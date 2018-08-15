Scientists to explore petroglyphs in S Kazakhstan

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Petroglyphs found at the Sauyskandyk mountain area in Karatau, Kyzylorda region, will be studied thoroughly and comprehensively at the local budget expense, Kazinform reports.

As the experts say, the local petroglyphs rank with famous Tanbaly cave drawings in importance. Nevertheless, these rock carvings have not been yet studied. Some of the cave paintings were already damaged and vandalized by the locals.



Sauyskandyk is located 50 km away from Yenbekshi, Shieli district. The territory abundant with petroglyphs is stretching over 500 ha. The scientists count about 8,000 -10,000 cave drawings there, most of them are anthropomorphic figures. There are images of bulls, row deer, horses, animals and birds.

"The experts found about 200 petroglyphs in this territory. These spiritual values were included into the UNESCO World Heritage List Nominations," head of the historical and cultural sites protection public office Galymzhan Sadykov said.