Scientists to mull nuclear security issues in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The X international conference themed Monitoring of nuclear tests and their consequences will take place on August 6-10 in Almaty, the Kazakhstan's Nuclear Society reports.

Its goal is to foster cooperation in ensuring the entry into legal force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and execution of other agreements and treaties on nuclear safety.



Reps of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty International Organization, the US air forces applied technologies agency, International Seismological Centre, famous scientists and experts from Norway, Russia, the US, France and Central Asia are expected to attend the conference.



Those gathered will focus on efficiency of new stations using various monitoring systems and results of applications of those national and international networks to tackle seismic, nuclear safety issues around the world.



The idea of creating the common seismic database of Central Asia through joining efforts of the foreign (NORSAR) and national research centers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, etc., will be for the first time proposed for consideration.

A number of sittings, talks will be held on the sidelines of the conference ahead.