Scientists voice concern, criticism as coronavirus resurges in multiple countries

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The latest infections across the world indicate that a resurgence of the coronavirus is likely occurring, which poses great challenges to global health and urges a more efficient response from countries.

The United States -- ranking first in the world in terms of both case number and death toll from COVID-19 -- has recently come under fire from academia. Journals including Nature and Science have started to take aim at the superpower's missteps in the pandemic, Xinhua reports.

SOME COVID-19 FIGURES TO DATE

As of Sunday, India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise, with more than 7 million total confirmed cases and over 100,000 deaths. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, massive tests are underway in the country.

Brazil, ranking third only after the United States and India in terms of case tally, has the second highest death toll from COVID-19 at more than 150,000, Johns Hopkins University's data show.

Nepal reported 5,008 new confirmed cases on Saturday, once again setting a record-high number of confirmed cases in a day since the outbreak.

Similarly, Canada registered 2,558 new cases on Friday, also a record-breaking daily number. Its current national tally is more than 182,000.

Earlier this week, over 10,000 mink have died at farms in the U.S. states of Utah and Wisconsin after a series of coronavirus outbreaks. Farm workers are being directed to use protective equipment, local media reported.

EUROPE HITS NEW CASELOAD RECORDS

The situation seems to become more worrying in Europe as many countries have experienced a continuous increase in daily caseloads, pushing European governments to strengthen restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

After Paris and its neighboring regions were put on top coronavirus alert level on Tuesday, France' public health department on Saturday reported 26,896 new confirmed cases, another new record of daily infections.

According to French media, some health workers have been «traumatized» by the resurgence of COVID-19. «A lot of them will never get over it,» said one of the nurses.