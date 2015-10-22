SCO agr&#39;t on international road transportations ratified by Senate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani senators have adopted the Law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of the SCO member states on creation of favorable conditions for international road transportations" at a plenary session today.

"The present Agreement is aimed at development of international road transportations between the SCO member states. As per document, road transportation between the SCO member states - Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be carried out on the basis of agreed routes. The Agreement defines six routes, four of which cross the territory of Kazakhstan. The routes are to be unveiled by 2020," said Minister for Investments and Development Asset Issekeshev, introducing the bill at the plenary session of Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. According to Minister Issekeshev, if ratified, the Agreement will boost road transportation volumes via Kazakhstan's territory by 3 million tons in the upcoming years.