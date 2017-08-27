SCO and CICA marathon kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Athletics Marathon of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) started in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Participants of the marathon compete in five different distances, including 42km 195 m, 10km and 2017 meters.







Among the runners today are akim of Astana Asset Issekeshev, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, famous Kazakh boxer Kanat Islam and many others.



According to Minister Mukhamediuly, there are 9 prizes including the first prize of 4,500,000 tenge. He added that many foreigners are taking part in the event among whom are athletes from all SCO countries and Olympic champions.



The marathon is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Astana akimat, the Athletics Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Yunnan Culture and Sports Company "Shanghe".