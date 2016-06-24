SCO became important global economic and political player – Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a briefing for mass media in Tashkent after the meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

In the course of the briefing, the President touched upon key outcomes of his participation in the top-level event.

“To my mind, the SCO held today one of the most historically important summits. Being one of the initiators of Organization’s establishment, Kazakhstan stood at the origins of its birth together with other five republics. To date, our organization which prioritizes economic cooperation growth, has turned into the most important global player in economy and politics,” the Head of State said.

The Kazakh President informed that key documents on accession of India and Pakistan to the SCO were signed during the Summit.

“Due to accession of India and Pakistan to the SCO, it has turned into more global organization covering most territory of Eurasia, uniting half of population of the world and 20% of world economies. The unification of the SCO member states through the transport and logistics points, opening economic borders and revival of the Great Silk Road enables Kazakhstan to get more advantages in the future,” said N.Nazarbayev.

The Head of State told also about the main outcomes of the bilateral negotiations held on the sidelines of the event.

“At the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, we discussed the prospects of establishment of more than 50 joint enterprises which are called to play an important role in industrialization of our country. During the talks with President of Afghanistan, we discussed the situation in this country. Kazakhstan continues to help Afghanistan in teaching its students. 150 graduates have already returned to their home country. Alongside, we admit up to 50 Afghan students to our universities every year, thus helping recover Afghanistan's economy,” the Kazakh President noted.

N.Nazarbayev informed also that the next SCO Summit will take place in Astana on June 8-9, 2017.

Upon completion of the briefing, the Head of State said he was satisfied with the outcomes of the Summit and pointed out its timeliness and importance for our country.