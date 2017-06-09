SCO becoming one of the most influential organizations - Lukashenko

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko the SCO is quickly becoming one of the most influential international organizations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Against the backdrop of escalating regional conflicts, the process of rapprochement of the countries that account for more than a half of the global population is very important(...) Solidarity and unity are the key factors in the fight against modern challenges and threats, including terrorism, extremism, organized crime," he stressed.

Alexander Lukashenko believes that the increase in the number of countries supporting the "Shanghai spirit" of equal, mutually beneficial and peaceful coexistence of peoples speak of strengthening the authority of the SCO.

"Two powerful states, India and Pakistan, have become its full-fledged members. This is not only a crucial result of the Summit but also a courageous and responsible step of the organization," Alexander Lukashenko said. "It is an open secret that there are certain problems in the relations between these great and powerful states. And the fact that you have accepted them in the SCO today means that you are responsible people. It means that you have decided to take part in the resolution of these issues. I am convinced that as the members of the SCO, India, and Pakistan will not just get closer to the resolution of certain minor problems, but will solve them, " said Alexander Lukashenko.