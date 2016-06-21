SCO Business Council to mull areas of co-op

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The Business Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will discuss at its meeting June 23 the prospects of activities' development, including priorities and main directions to expand cooperation in the near future, said the Uzbek Foreign Ministry in a message June 20.

The Council’s meeting will held in Tashkent under Uzbekistan’s chairmanship. The meeting will be attended by business delegations of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, headed by the chairmen of the national parts of the SCO Business Council.

The meeting of the Council of Heads of the SCO member-states will be held in Tashkent June 23-24. The UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman is expected to attend this meeting, according to the UN news centre.

The upcoming summit of the SCO is of particular importance, as a Joint Declaration on cooperation between the Secretariats of the UN and the SCO was signed in 2010 under the previous chairmanship of Uzbekistan at the organization, says the press centre in a message.

The SCO was established in 2001. The SCO members are China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Iran, Mongolia and Belarus are the SCO observer-countries, while Turkey, Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal are dialogue partners.

Source: Trend