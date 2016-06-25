SCO chief: Tashkent summit gave fresh impetus to organization’s development

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Resolutions of the Tashkent summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have given a fresh impetus to the organization’s further development, SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov told TASS on Friday.

"The jubilee Tashkent summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has convincingly proved that this organization will stick to the path of the implementation of the SCO development strategy till the year 2025," he said summing up the results of the SCO summit that was held in Uzbekistan’s capital city on June 23-24.

"Over the 15 years of its existence, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has managed to become a consolidated, full-fledged and rather authoritative international association," Alimov said. "Our organization has won recognition not only in the Eurasian space but also globally. Over the 350 days of Uzbekistan’s presidency in the SCO, more than 380 events of various level and topics were held. It was a really outstanding period of increased activity in all spheres of activities of this organization."

The Tashkent summit is of special importance not only for the "SCO family," as it made a great contribution to the stabilization of the situation in the Eurasian space, but also on a global scale. "The leaders of the SCO countries stressed that consolidated efforts of the world community are needed to stand up to the new challenges and threats. This understanding led to the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization 15 years ago and it remains a key political benchmark for our organization," Alimov stressed.

"The SCO goals remain unchanged, clear and simple. They are peace, stability and development in its member states," he added.



Source: TASS