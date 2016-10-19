SCO Concept of Scientific-Technical Partnership to be adopted in Nov

BEIJING. KAZINFORM October 17-18, the capital city of China hosted a meeting of experts of the SCO member states on scientific and technical cooperation. The event was chaired by Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports from Beijing.

The meeting discussed and approved a draft Concept of Scientific-Technical Partnership of the SCO Member States.

The participants agreed on launching the procedure of intra-state approval of the draft Concept by the sides in order to submit the document to the meeting of the SCO Heads of Government Council set for November 2-3 in Bishkek.

The document is aimed at increasing effectiveness and productivity of research works and scientific-technological potential of the SCO member states.