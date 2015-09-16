SCO countries hold anti-terror staff training in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The Anti-Terror Center of the State National Security Committee of Kyrgyzstan is holding anti-terror staff training for respective agencies of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states from September 15-17 in Bishkek.

Delegations of the SCO member states, representatives of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, representatives of competent authorities of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan in Kyrgyzstan have been invited to the training. The staff training is conducted under the SCO cooperation program in fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism for 2013-2015 and according to the decision of the SCO RATS Council of 19 September 2014. The training aims to elaborate actions on joint investigations and operations to foil terrorist attacks in SCO member states. Efficiency of information and warning systems was examined in case of crisis situations potentially caused by terrorist groups in SCO countries. The issues related to joint investigations, operations, priority measures for location and neutralization of groups of terrorists were reviewed. Source: AKI Press