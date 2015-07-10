SCO countries to continue to organize annual antiterrorist exercises

UFA. KAZINFORM - SCO countries will continue to annually organize antiterrorist exercises, President of Russian Vladimir Putin told at the enlarged SCO Heads of State sitting in Ufa.

"One of the priorities of the SCO remains to be the security issue - ensuring security in the territory of the SCO countries. However, the deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan is a reason to worry," V. Putin noted.

The President of Russia stressed that the 10-year presence of the international military troops did not make the situation in the country any better.

"We agreed to strengthen our cooperation between our defense ministries for more effective monitoring of the situation and coordination of the joint activities for preventing emergence of any threats. We also agreed to continue to organize the antiterrorist exercises annually," the President added.