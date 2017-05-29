SCO Day set to be held during EXPO 2017

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The official presentation of the SCO pavilion at the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 was held in the SCO headquarters in Shanghai, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

Attending the presentation were representatives of mass media, civil society and businessmen.



In his opening remarks at the event SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov revealed that it will be the first time in history the SCO will take part in the exhibition.



He said, "It is a huge honor and responsibility for us given that the SCO is the only regional organization that will have its own pavilion at the EXPO-2017."



The SCO Secretary General also drew attention to the fact that the onset of the exhibition coincides with the SCO Summit at which historical decisions regarding the future of the organization are expected to be made.



"The EXPO theme - the Future Energy - will become one with the energy of the SCO's ‘Shanghai spirit'. Every visitors of the SCO pavilion will be able to be fuelled by this synergy," he noted.



Rashid Alimov added that the SCO Day and the SCO International Marathon numbering up to 5,000 participants will be held within the framework of the grandiose EXPO event on August 27.



"We have a jam-packed program and I invite everybody to Astana to the SCO pavilion," he said in conclusion.