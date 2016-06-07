SCO Defense Ministers Council to be held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tomorrow, June 8, the sitting of the SCO Defense Ministers Council will be held in Astana. The SCO defense ministers already arrive in Astana, the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan informs.

It should be noted that the 3rd international festival of military brass bands of the SCO member states "Trumpet of Peace" will be held within the framework of the sitting.

The performance of military orchestras of the SCO member states will be held at the square near Baiterek monument in Astana at 8 pm.