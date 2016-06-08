SCO defense ministers discussed issues of regional security (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The sitting of the SCO Defense Ministers Council took place in Astana.

Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov, Minister of Defense of China Chang Wanquan, Head of the State Committee for Defense of Kyrgyzstan Marat Kenzhisariyev, Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defense Tajikistan Sherali Mirzo, First Deputy Defense Minister of Uzbekistan Shavkat Nomatov, Deputy Secretary of the SCO Sabyr Imandosov and Deputy Directors of the SCO RATS Executive Committee Zhou Qing took part in the sitting.

The participants exchanged opinions regarding relevant issues of the international and regional agenda and noted a high level of mutual understanding between the SCO member states in this sphere, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan informed.

The participants stressed the importance of well-coordinated joint efforts in the sphere of strengthening of stability and security on the territory of the Organization.

In this regard, the heads of defense ministries of the SCO member states agreed to improve coordinating and consultative mechanisms in terms of ensuring security and development of cooperation of defense ministries in the field of fighting threats near borders of the Organization and in the sphere of information exchange.

The issue of strengthening of peace, stability and security was considered at the sitting as well. The participants highly praised the actions of the Russian Army in Syria including fighting terrorism and rendering of assistance to Syrian people and demining of liberated cities.

They expressed confidence in future successful development of cooperation in the region, confirmed strengthening of the existing trust between the SCO member states and open dialogue between the members of the Organization.

It was noted that the SCO contributed to security of the SCO member states by implementing its projects and cooperating with regional international organizations.

The defense ministers participating in the sitting expressed their confidence that joining of future SCO members to military cooperation will be an important direction of strengthening of mutual trust between the members of the Organization.

It was decided to hold the next sitting of the SCO Defense Ministers Council in Kazakhstan in 2017.