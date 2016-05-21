  • kz
    SCO FMs to discuss India, Pakistan accession on May 23-24 - Moscow

    18:11, 21 May 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will meet in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on May 23-24 to discuss accession procedures for India and Pakistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday, Sputniknews.com reports.

    The foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will meet in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on May 23-24 to discuss accession procedures for India and Pakistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday, Sputniknews.com reports.

    SCO News Parties and Organizations
