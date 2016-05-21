SCO FMs to discuss India, Pakistan accession on May 23-24 - Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will meet in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on May 23-24 to discuss accession procedures for India and Pakistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

