ZHENGZHOU. KAZINFORM - Heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will instruct ministers of trade and economy to work out measures to harmonize the formation of a free trade zone within the SCO, informed Prime Minister of China Li Keqiang.

According to his words, China is encouraged to actively use the capabilities of a specially created group on trade facilitation within the framework of the SCO. He said that the SCO free trade zone may be established by 2020.



In the context of searching new forms of trade Li Keqiang also proposed to create a trade association for electronic commerce within the SCO. He said that the association will create businesses of the member-states favorable conditions for cross-border e-cooperation.



Chinese premier emphasized that the country has signed 14 free trade agreements with 20 countries and regions.



It bears to remind that Kazakhstani delegation to the SCO CHG meeting is led by Prime Minister Karim Massimov. Along with representatives of the SCO member states (China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), the summit of heads of government has also invited delegations of observer countries: Afghanistan, Belarus, India, Iran, Mongolia and Pakistan.