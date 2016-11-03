SCO free trade zone project looks promising - Kazakh PM

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev believes that free trade zone of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a promising and mutually profitable project, Kazinform correspondent reports from Bishkek.

"Over the past 15 years we have achieved tangible results in our work. The SCO free trade zone could become a promising and mutually profitable project. Given expanding foreign economic ties and strengthening regional economic interaction it is crucial to continue work in that direction combining mutual interests of the member states, observer states and partners," Sagintayev said at the extended session of the Heads of Government of the SCO member states on Thursday.



Recall that the 15th session of the Council of the Heads of Government of the SCO member states is currently underway in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. It is set to wrap up the series of official events of the jubilee year of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Astana will host the SCO Summit on June 8-9, 2017.