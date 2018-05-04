SCO getting ready for Eurasian G8 Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is preparing for its first summit in the format of Eurasian G8," SCO Deputy Secretary General Aizada Subakozhayeva said.

"Each summit, as is known, writes a new chapter in the history of the organisation's development and sets new tasks meeting the needs of certain age. At the summit ahead the SCO, leaders are expected to focus on priority issues concerning the SCO further development in the new format and pressing international and regional issues," she said addressing the SCO Forum in Astana.



According to her, Qingdao Summit will make a special contribution to ensuring peace and stability in the region and world, also deepening of multifaceted cooperation within the organsation. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to participate in the summit scheduled to take place this June in Qingdao.



At the last summit held in Astana on June 9 the heads of state signed a historic agreement on completion of India and Pakistan's SCO accession procedures and granting them the status of SCO member states.