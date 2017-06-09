SCO gradually becoming world's center of gravity - UN Secretary-General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Astana today, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the UN Secretary-General for participating in the work of the Council of the SCO Heads of State in the Kazakh capital.



"This is the first time in the SCO history the UN Secretary-General takes part in its work. And it is quite symbolic that it has coincided with the accession of two new members - India and Pakistan. It means that the organization is becoming the real political power in the international arena," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed.



Having noted that Kazakhstan has always supported the UN principles and initiatives, President Nazarbayev reminded that Kazakhstan is one of the leaders of global anti-nuclear movement. "The UN declared the 29th of August the International Day Against Nuclear Tests. I established Kazakhstan's special prize for Nuclear-Free World and Global Security. King Abdullah II of Jordan became the first recipient of the prize," the Kazakh leader added.



UN Secretary-General António Guterres congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on holding the historic SCO Summit in Astana with two new members - India and Pakistan. He noted that the SCO is gradually becoming the world's center of gravity and that India and Pakistan will have more opportunities for constructive dialogue within the framework of that platform.