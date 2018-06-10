SCO heads of state ink Qingdao Declaration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The leaders of the eight SCO member states signed the Qingdao Declaration, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Altogether, they signed 17 documents, including the above-mentioned Qingdao Declaration of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State, the Decision to ratify the 2018-2022 Action Plan on Implementation of the Treaty on Long-Term Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, the Decision to adopt the 2019-2021 Program of the SCO Member States Cooperation in countering terrorism, separatism and extremism, the Decision to ratify the 2018-2023 Anti-Narcotics Strategy of the SCO Member States and the Action Program for its implementation; the Decision to develop a Draft Food Security Cooperation Program, etc.

In addition, the sides adopted the SCO Heads of State's Joint Appeal to the Youth, Statement on Joint Counteraction against the Epidemic Threats in the SCO space, and Joint Statement on Trade Facilitation.



Photo credit - akorda.kz