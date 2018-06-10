SCO heads of state ink Qingdao Declaration
Altogether, they signed 17 documents, including the above-mentioned Qingdao Declaration of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State, the Decision to ratify the 2018-2022 Action Plan on Implementation of the Treaty on Long-Term Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, the Decision to adopt the 2019-2021 Program of the SCO Member States Cooperation in countering terrorism, separatism and extremism, the Decision to ratify the 2018-2023 Anti-Narcotics Strategy of the SCO Member States and the Action Program for its implementation; the Decision to develop a Draft Food Security Cooperation Program, etc.
Photo credit - akorda.kz