SCO heads of state signed Bishkek Declaration

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The 19th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization ended in Bishkek today.

The meeting resulted in signing the Bishkek Declaration of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Heads of State Council.



Besides, the SCO leader signed the following documents:

- Decision of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation approving the Action Plan for 2019-2020 on the implementation of the Programme of Action for the SCO Anti-Drug Strategy for 2018-2023.

- Decision of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation approving the Regulations of the SCO Heads of Region Forum.

- Decision of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation approving the Concept of Cooperation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Member States in Digitalisation and Information and Communications Technology.

- Decision of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation approving the Programme for the Development of Interregional Cooperation of the SCO Member States.

- Decision of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation approving the SCO Secretary-General's Report on the Organisation's activities over the past year.

- Decision of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation approving the Report of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) Council on SCO RATS activities in 2018.

- Decision of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation approving the Action Plan for the implementation of the Concept of Cooperation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Member States in Environmental Protection for 2019-2021.

- Decision of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

- Decision of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the World Tourism Organisation.

- Decision of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

- Decision of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

- Decision of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the Secretariat of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

- Decision of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on signing the Roadmap for Further Action of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group.

- Press release on the Meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (adopted without signing).

Other documents signed within the meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council include:



- Agreement between the governments of the SCO Member States on cooperation in the field of mass media.



- Agreement between the relevant authorities of the SCO Member States on cooperation in physical fitness and sports.



- Basic Action Plan for the development of cooperation of the SCO Member States in healthcare for 2019-2021.



- Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the World Tourism Organisation.



- Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.



- Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the Astana International Financial Centre.



- Roadmap for Further Actiond of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group.