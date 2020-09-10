SCO Heads of State Summit to take place Nov via videoconferencing

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of SCO in Moscow debated priority issues for further deepening and development of foreign policy cooperation, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan was represented by FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov told the press conference following the meeting of the Council that the sides debated the progress of elaboration of documents for the forthcoming Summit of the SCO member states, held consultations on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.

Lavrov said that the Summit of the Heads of State of SCO will take place this November via a videoconferencing. SCO Chairmanship will pass to Tajikistan then.