    SCO Health Centre to be established in China

    15:58, 03 November 2016
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM China is planning to establish a health centre for all the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in XUAR. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said it at today's 15th Jubilee Summit of the SCO Prime Ministers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

    “China is planning to establish a health centre for all the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in order to provide advanced medical care to its patients. As for cultural-humanitarian cooperation, China will continue developing summer camps and organizing youth forums  which will contribute to the education and development of young people,” he said.

    Recall that Bishkek is hosting today the 15th Jubilee Summit of the SCO Prime Ministers Council. Kazakhstan is presiding in the SCO now. On June 8-9, 2017 Astana is planning to host the SCO Heads of State Summit. 

