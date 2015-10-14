SCO holds Xiàmén -2015 anti-terrorism drill in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 14-16 China hosts the first large-scale military drill Xiàmén -2015 jointly with the SCO member countries.

The exercises are coordinated by the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure; Kazinform refers to the press service of the National Security Committee. The goal of the drill is to improve the mechanisms of interaction of the parties on identification, prevention and suppression of destructive activity of terrorist and extremist organizations in Internet.