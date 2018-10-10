SCO interested in international experience in using PPP in information campaign against terrorism

MINSK. KAZINFORM SCO countries are interested in the international experience in using public-private partnership projects in the information campaign against terrorism, Liu Jie, Deputy Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), said at the international high-level conference "Preventing and Countering Terrorism in the Digital Age" in Minsk on 9 October, BelTA reports.

“The SCO member countries are very interested in the international experience of cooperating with the private sector and best practices in implementing public-private partnership projects in the information campaigns against terrorism,” Liu Jie said.

He stressed that the SCO RATS views the consolidation of international efforts and strengthening of public-private partnerships as a key factor in developing an effective system of ensuring international information security. The SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure is ready to cooperate and coordinate actions with international partners in the fight against cyber-terrorism.

“Elaborating coordinated action regarding the common schemes of joint activities of relevant bodies, international and regional organizations will help us combat terrorism, extremism and separatism in the most effective way,” Liu Jie said.

The deputy director of the RATS SCO Executive Committee shared the agency's best practices with his counterparts, thanked Belarus for the high level of the organization of the event.



