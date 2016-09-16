SCO joint exercise 'Peace Mission – 2016' underway in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM An official opening of the joint exercises of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states "Peace Mission -2016" started on Thursday in town of Balykchy at the Edelweiss training area, the press service of the General Staff of the Kyrgyz Armed Forces informs.

The opening ceremony was attended by troops of the armed forces of five countries - Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, China, Russia and Tajikistan.

In total, the exercises brought together about two thousand troops, three hundred units of military equipment, most of which are modernized and equipped with modern facilities, as well as about forty military aviation units, Kabar reported.

It should be noted that since the SCO establishment, such exercises are held for the fourth time in the geographic area of the Organization and for the first time in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

In their speeches, the leaders of the military troops of the Armed Forces of the SCO member states thanked the Kyrgyz servicemen for a warm welcome and hospitality and unanimously noted that the Kyrgyz side has done a great job in organizing and conducting the exercises.