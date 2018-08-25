SCO Justice Ministers convened for a meeting in Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The VI meeting of the Justice Ministers of SCO member states took place on Friday in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, the Kazakh Justice Ministry's press service reports.

Those gathered debated issues concerning rendering of legal services to natural and legal persons, the role of justice ministries in counteracting the spread of international security threats.



Following the meeting the ministers signed a joint statement, approved action plans of the expert forensic working group and expert working group for legal services of the meeting of the SCO Justice Ministers for 2018-2020.