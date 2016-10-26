SCO justice ministers to convene on Oct 28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat Beketayev will chair the fourth session of SCO ministers of justice in Almaty region on October 28.

Ministers of justice of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, SCO Deputy Secretary General and ministers of observer countries will participate in the session, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Justice Ministry.



A research-to-practice conference entitled "East-West" organized by the Kazakh Justice Ministry will give start to the session on October 27.



Legal experts will share experience and present the best practices in judicial and examination activity within the framework of the conference.