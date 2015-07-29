SCO member states aim to build common information space

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Tuesday held here a mainstream media forum and discussed about establishing a common information space in the region, Xinhua informs.

Speaking at the forum, the secretary general of China's Xinhua News Agency Liu Zhengrong called for more media cooperation within the SCO framework.

"Based on a solid foundation, the media cooperation of SCO is in the interests of all member states and would facilitate the common development and unite everyone in front of common challenges," Liu said.

Xinhua has and would always support media cooperation activities of the organization, Liu said, adding that more exchanges and communications should be carried out on experience of traditional and new media development, news interchange as well as personnel training.

As for how Xinhua adapted itself to market demand, Liu said the agency has attached importance to providing services to new media customers and offering them news and information services through new-media channels like internet and mobile platforms. Now the number of audiences covered by Xinhua's services has exceeded 500 million a day, according to Liu.

Director-general of Rossiya Segodnya (Russian Today) news agency Dmitry Kiselyov agreed that media cooperation is one of the key parts of SCO development. He called on member states' media to increase dialogue in a bid to deepen the mutual understanding and trust of member countries.

Andrei Kirilov, Beijing bureau chief of Tass News Agency, said there is a huge potential for media cooperation among SCO member countries, and this forum would help enhance mutual understanding of media in SCO member states and create favorable conditions for deepening media cooperation within SCO framework.

Kirilov, also the chairman of the SCO media club, expressed his willingness to know more colleagues from SCO countries at the forum and gather strength to push forward the SCO practical cooperation.

Under the theme of "Construction of SCO common information space," the forum was jointly held by the Russian Communications and Mass Media Ministry and the Rossiya Segodnya.

Participants from SCO member countries, observers and dialogue partners discussed the political, economic and technological factors that have great influence on media development and exchanged views on the current challenges, as well as the role of media in international relations.

The SCO member states include China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.