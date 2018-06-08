SCO members to enhance cooperation against security challenges

QINGDAO. KAZINFORM The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will enhance cooperation in face of the challenges of terrorism, drugs, organized cross-border crimes and information security threats, a Chinese official said Friday.

The organization is drawing up measures to tackle those challenges, said Liao Jinrong, head of the international cooperation department with the Ministry of Public Security, at a press conference ahead of the 18th SCO summit to be held in Qingdao on Saturday and Sunday, Xinhua reports.

Terrorism is the most severe security challenge the SCO faces. Over the past years, the SCO member states have jointly made achievements in deterring terrorist attacks and arresting international terrorist organization members, he said.