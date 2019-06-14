SCO needs a pool of state-of-the-art technological parks - Tokayev

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) needs its own pool of modern technological parks, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the session of the SCO Heads of State Council on Friday, President Tokayev noted that vast economic potential of the organization should be used more effectively amid slowdown in economic growth and financial instability in world markets.



"It is necessary to form the SCO pool of state-of-the-art technological parks," said President Tokayev, pointing out that this initiative will encourage practical implementation of the concept of cooperation in the sphere of digitalization and innovative and communication technologies adopted today.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested holding a forum for young IT specialists from the SCO member states at the Astana Hub, International Hub for IT Startups, as the first step in that direction.



Recall that today the President of Kazakhstan is participating in the session of the SCO Heads of State Council in Bishkek.