SCO Observation Mission begins work in Kazakhstan

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – The SCO Observation Mission has begun its work to observe the elections of deputies of the Majilis – the Lower Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament – and maslikhats in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The SCO Observation Mission includes 15 accredited observers, including reps of the legal and electoral branches, diplomats from the SCO Member States as well as officials from the Organization’s Secretariat.

Zhang Haizhou, Deputy Secretary-General of the SCO, heads the Mission. According to the statement, the Mission’s members are to visit the Kazakh Embassy in China, in Beijing, to observe the voting by Kazakh nationals abroad.

For a bigger picture of the voting process in Kazakhstan the SCO Observation Mission has begun its work in some Kazakh settlements.

The statement reads, the Mission is to examine the readiness of polling stations until the elections, observe the elections, assisting in the lead-up to the elections at polling stations, vote counting, as well as in exit polls.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was set up in 2001 by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.