SCO observers recognize Senate elections in Kazakhstan as transparent and democratic

ASTANA.KAZINFORM The SCO Observer Mission positively assessed the organization of Senate elections, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Our mission included 12 people representatives of such member states as PRC, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as the SCO Secretariat," the head of the Mission, Wang Kaiwen said at a briefing in CEC.

He noted that during its work in Kazakhstan, the SCO mission got acquainted with the CEC activities, territorial election commissions in Astana, Almaty, and Kokshetau, met with the management of the CEC, territorial commissions, voters, proxies of candidates, representatives of political parties, citizens' initiative groups, media, as well as other missions.

On the election day, members of the Mission attended the joint meetings of electors in Astana, Almaty, and Kokshetau. They observed the opening of voting stations, electronic registration, the voting process, vote counting and the results announcement.

"The SCO Mission notes the high quality of the organized explanatory work conducted by the CEC in the course of the Senate deputies election campaign. The voting was calm, with due observance of the established order and in the presence of observers from political parties, groups of citizens, public associations, candidates, as well as international observers and the media. Representatives of the SCO Mission did not receive any complaints or comments. Elections of the Senate deputies were held in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and international commitments and this allows to recognize them as transparent, credible and democratic," said Wan Kaiwen.