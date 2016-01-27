SCO, PACE and Turkic Council expressed their willingness to monitor parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan - T. Okhlopkova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The SCO, PACE and the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States expressed their willingness to monitor the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, representative of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Tatyana Okhlopkova informed at the meeting dedicated to the issues of preparation for holding of the elections of deputies to the Majilis of the Parliament and maslikhats of Kazakhstan.

"As I told earlier, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country have the right to send invitations. Thus, the invitations have been sent to heads of central election bodies of 18 world countries by Chairman of the CEC Kuandyk Turgankulov. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, in turn, sent invitations to 11 international organizations representing 112 world countries," T. Okhlopkova said.

She also reminded that foreign observers can be accredited if approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

"Such international organizations as the SCO, PACE and the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States expressed their intention to monitor the elections in Kazakhstan. Presently, the observers are selected," T. Okhlopkova added.

"Representatives of foreign mass media can already begin to monitor the elections if they have a permanent or temporary accreditation," T. Okhlopkova informed.