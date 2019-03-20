SCO Sec Gen comments on Nursultan Nazarbayev's resignation

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev has outstanding qualities of a world-known politician deeply loved by its nation, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Vladimir Norov said at a press conference.

"Wise and forward-looking Nursultan Nazarbayev has made an immense contribution to the establishment and building of an independent Kazakhstan. He has ensured its harmonious, stable and predictable development. He brought the country to a leading position in the region and in the world and ensured smooth transfer of power in the country. We are glad that he will retain important political roles," said Vladimir Norov.



The SCO Secretary General highlighted significant merits of Nursultan Nazarbayev as a co-founder of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, his indisputable and creative role in promotion of its authority at the international arena, in strengthening friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding among the SCO member states.



"We hope that we will make his voice heard in regards to the cooperation within the SCO," Norov stressed.



He wished success to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the post of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



"We know him as a high-professional diplomat, including as the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, well-known politician, who chaired the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. We hope that with the consideration of his authority and human qualities, Kazakhstan will ensure smooth succession of its domestic and foreign political course," he concluded.