SCO secretariat will summarize prosecutor generals’ proposals made at 13th session, Dmitry Mezentsev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - SCO Secretariat will summarize the proposals of prosecutor generals made at the 13th session, this has been announced by the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Dmitry Mezentsev at a briefing in CCS.

According to Mr. Mezentsev, one of the main tasks is to implement those provisions, put by the heads of the states, aiming at strengthening multilateral cooperation within the SCO. The priority is to ensure regional security and stability, fight against "the three evils": fight against transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, and illegal migration. D.Mizintsev also informed that the SCO Secretariat together with the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan will summarize the suggestions made by the attorney generals of the SCO member states and observer countries.