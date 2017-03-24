SCO Secretary General spoke about preparations for Summit in Astana

BEIJING. KAZINFORM According to Secretary General Rashid Alimov, Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on June 8-9, 2017 in Astana, will be a largest global historical event, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

"In two weeks, on April 5-6, a meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the SCO member states will take place in the capital of Kazakhstan. It is an important step on the way to the upcoming Summit of the Council of Heads of State in Astana, giving a "green light" to it. We expect a broad and in-depth exchange of views on the situation in security and stability within the Organization, as well as a discussion of further development of cooperation and improving mechanisms for cooperation in countering terrorism, separatism and extremism, illicit trafficking in arms and drugs, and other modern challenges and threats", Mr. Alimov said during the ceremony of signing a contract on cooperation with Kazinform News Agency.

He noted that Astana will host a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO member states on April 20-21.

"The main purpose of this meeting is to "synchronize" before the Summit. The foreign ministers will traditionally discuss the current state and prospects for developing cooperation in various areas, enhancing Organization's role and place in international and regional affairs", he stressed.

The leaders of the member states will gather in the capital of Kazakhstan on June 8-9 to discuss the key issues on the SCO agenda, determine the further vector of the development of cooperation within the Organization.