SCO will update program of trade and economic cooperation - D. Mezentsev

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A sitting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO of the member states will be held in China this December. It is believed that the updated plan on implementation of the program of trade and economic cooperation will be adopted, Secretary General of the SCO Dmitri Mezentsev informed.

"The annual sitting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states will be held in China this December. This is an important international event. Traditionally, the sitting will have narrow and enlarged formats where the Prime Minister of Belarus is expected to participate for the first time," he noted.

D. Mezentsev also reminded that the 14 th sitting of ministers responsible for external economy and trade of the SCO member states was held on September 16, 2015. "In fact, it was like a preparation for the meeting in December. It should be noted that the heads of all the delegations of the observing countries including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal took part in the sitting. We expect that the instructions on updating the plan on implementation of the program of trade and economic cooperation will be adopted at the sitting in December," he stressed.

According to him, the SCO actively works on development of cooperation with the ESCAP, UNODC and other UN structures.

Besides, he says that the countries of the European Union are more interested in cooperation with the SCO now.