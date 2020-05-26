Scorching heat, fog and high wind in store for 2 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists has warned two regions of Kazakhstan of gusty wind that is expected to pound those regions on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog is forecast to blanket parts of North Kazakhstan region on May 27. Northeasterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Scorching heat is set to grip Zhambyl region at daytime tomorrow. Temperature may rise as high as 40°C. Probability of storm is 90-95%.