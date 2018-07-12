Scorching heat in store for Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains may sprinkle parts of Kazakhstan today, July 12. Thunderstorms and hail are expected across the country as well. Only southwestern and southern Kazakhstan will enjoy nice weather. Some parts of the country will see gusty wind and patches of fog at night and in the morning, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 17-22 mps in Zhambyl, Almaty, and West Kazakhstan regions.



Probability of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.



North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions will see patches of fog at night and in the morning.



Dust storm may blanket Kyzylorda region.



Sweltering heat is forecast for parts of West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Almaty, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Mangistau, most parts of Kyzylorda, parts of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions.