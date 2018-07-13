Scorching heat making comeback to W and C Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mercury is set to edge upwards to 40-43°C in western Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Warm air masses from Syria and Iraq will head to the west and south of Kazakhstan. Here the temperatures will soar up to 43°C.



Cold and moist air from Siberia will gradually descend on eastern Kazakhstan. Warm weather with occasional showers, thunderstorm and gusty wind is in store for that part of the country.



The temperature here will be 3-7°C above the norm.